Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yi Wei
@yyiwei
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
calf
bull
Free stock photos
Related collections
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #113: Abduzeedo
8 photos
· Curated by Fabio Sasso
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Fog
37 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor