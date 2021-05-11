Go to Arun Geetha Viswanathan's profile
@arungeethaviswanathan
Download free
white concrete building near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gurudwara bangla sahib
hanuman road area
connaught place
new delhi
delhi
gurudwara
sikhism
sikh
building
architecture
dome
bridge
castle
fort
shrine
temple
worship
pillar
column
Backgrounds

Related collections

Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Circle
55 photos · Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking