Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
zhenzhong liu
@lzzbest
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
photo
photography
portrait
face
Public domain images
Related collections
portraits
59 photos
· Curated by Deepika Agrawal
portrait
human
apparel
model
11 photos
· Curated by Wu Aiden
model
human
clothing
recreate
145 photos
· Curated by Deepika Agrawal
recreate
human
HD Grey Wallpapers