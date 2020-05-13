Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hendrik Schlott
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
calf
dairy cow
Free stock photos
Related collections
Roads we walk
112 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
Points and Triangles
220 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Urban Folk
288 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
People Images & Pictures
street