Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Benson Knott
Published
on
October 6, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Herdy on a rock
Related tags
benson knott
Brown Backgrounds
sheep
Mountain Images & Pictures
herdy
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
Nature Images
plant
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Peace
487 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images