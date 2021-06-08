Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Nyhuis
@lauraintacoma
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mount Rushmore, Mount Rushmore UT, SD, USA
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mount rushmore
mount rushmore ut
sd
usa
Girls Photos & Images
child
abraham lincoln
toddler
george washington
thomas jefferson
theodore roosevelt
rock
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
outdoors
clothing
apparel
Mountain Images & Pictures
blonde
Free stock photos
Related collections
Beauty of Photography
129 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food styling
374 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
National Nutrition Month
17 photos
· Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures