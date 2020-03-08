Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bianca Ackermann
@biancablah
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Animals
Share
Info
Germany
Published
on
March 8, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
germany
Dog Images & Pictures
fluffy
lagotto
lagotto romagnolo
lazy
dog bed
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
canine
poodle
furniture
couch
cushion
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
new themes
61 photos · Curated by Tatyana Zhuk
outdoor
Flower Images
plant
dogs
32 photos · Curated by max
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Pets
93 photos · Curated by Anton Smirnov
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures