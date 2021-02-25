Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Risto Kokkonen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyoto, Japan
Published
on
February 25, 2021
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kyoto
japan
garden
stairs
arbour
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
flagstone
slate
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
path
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Painting Reference
51 photos · Curated by Mar Or
outdoor
plant
Flower Images
Advice
10 photos · Curated by Stephen Rourke
advice
plant
House Images
PG
53 photos · Curated by Hilary Guth
pg
outdoor
plant