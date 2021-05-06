Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cara Willenbrock
@carawillenbrock
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY, USA
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Pentax, K1000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
January 2020
Related tags
metropolitan opera house
lincoln center plaza
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
35mm film
pentax
banister
handrail
HD Grey Wallpapers
lamp
chandelier
staircase
Snowflake Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Scenery
275 photos
· Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Dreamscape
140 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
blue hour
200 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures