Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apidae
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
plant
bumblebee
andrena
hornet
wasp
blossom
Flower Images
honey bee
petal
HD Purple Wallpapers
pollen
Birds Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Winter
33 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
A Glorious Church
29 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture
Wonderland
23 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images