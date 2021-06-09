Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriel Miklós
@gebgramm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
blossom
lily
Related collections
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Festive with blank space
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Collection #76: Joel Gascoigne
9 photos
· Curated by Joel Gascoigne
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor