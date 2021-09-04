Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anurag Yadav
@anuragyaduvanshi7426
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
on
September 5, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
architect
archicture
architectural
building
Nature Images
outdoors
antenna
electrical device
construction crane
weather
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Raindrops + Glass
63 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
raindrop
glass
rain
Collection #128: Canva
8 photos
· Curated by Canva
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Star Seed
116 photos
· Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images