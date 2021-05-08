Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gaurav Gupta
@gg951x
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, India
Published
on
May 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A serene walk into tea garden full of fog at Noon
Related tags
india
coonoor
tamil nadu
Tree Images & Pictures
nature green
Green Backgrounds
tea gardens
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
field
grassland
countryside
farm
rural
plant
land
vegetation
pasture
meadow
Free pictures
Related collections
Orange
102 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Foreboding
71 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Human for scale.
119 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers