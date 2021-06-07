Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MissMushroom
@missmushroom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
droplet
dahlia
bud
sprout
Backgrounds
Related collections
Light Interiors
384 photos
· Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor
Education
601 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human
Insert Coin(s)
27 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
game
gaming
electronic