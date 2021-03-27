Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yiorgos Ntrahas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kalambaka, Greece
Published
on
March 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
greece
kalambaka
meteora
meteora monasteries
meteora greece
meteora view
Mountain Images & Pictures
view
mountain view
monastery
architecture
building
housing
Nature Images
outdoors
cliff
roof
promontory
castle
Free stock photos
Related collections
Posters
1,037 photos
· Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Retro Cameras
58 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic
colors
169 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers