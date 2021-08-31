Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
New Brock grain bins and grain elevator
Related tags
building
factory
construction crane
refinery
architecture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog
Detox
56 photos
· Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
Flower Images
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures