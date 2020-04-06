Free photo of a wide view over the Jonas Daniël Meijerplein square in Amsterdam center, with on the right side the low side-buildings of the Portuguese Synagoge and in the background the catholic church Moses and Aaron with its two towers. The open square has young trees with empty branches without leaves because Spring is still early. Picture, 6 April 2020; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van een wijds zicht over het Daniël Meijerplein in Amsterdam in de vroege lente. Daardoor is er nog veel doorkijk en transparantie. Foto 6 April 2020 - stadsfotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.