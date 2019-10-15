Go to Meritt Thomas's profile
Available for hire
Download free
medium-coated brown dog on shore
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
South Lake Tahoe, CA, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Smiling golden retriever on the beach of Lake Tahoe.

Related collections

animals
21 photos · Curated by vivian xinos
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking