Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dickens Lin
@dickenslin76
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
shenzhen
building
office building
housing
condo
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
high rise
architecture
apartment building
convention center
HD Windows Wallpapers
elevator
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sunshine vibes
65 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Blue
188 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
building
Office
53 photos · Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work