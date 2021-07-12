Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Will Drzycimski
@willdrzy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Apple, iPhone 6s
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
birch
Tree Images & Pictures
log
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
tree trunk
lizard
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
Snake Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Autumn
39 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
Long empty roads
29 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway