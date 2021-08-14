Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stan Slade
@rofostan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
thistle
asteraceae
pollen
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Foodish
237 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Drone Pictures
2,268 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view