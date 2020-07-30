Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Judith Zimmermann
@judithzimmermann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jewelry
gemstone
mineral
jewelry making
labradorite
natural
Nature Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
old wood
dried flowers
Pink Backgrounds
flat lay
HD Blue Wallpapers
fern
Vintage Backgrounds
lavendel
lay flat
lavender
facet
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
gems and crystals
91 photos · Curated by Irene Bimbasperduta
gem
crystal
accessory
Tiny Teal
210 photos · Curated by Semaj Rashad
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Random
3 photos · Curated by Laurien van der Lee
random
plant
Flower Images