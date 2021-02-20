Go to Sinitta Leunen's profile
Bomal, Durbuy, België
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
My best friend doesn't think she's beautiful enough to have her portrait taken so I decided to prove her wrong. We went to one of my favourite childhood places and made some photos near the banks of a river. The location doesn't look like much, to put it in her words: "this looks like a place to hang out but nothing more". To get her at ease, I told her to move around a little, gave her some pointers as in turn, look away, put your hands in your pockets, out,... Different emotions. Some of the clothes she's wearing are handmade, styling was done by us.

