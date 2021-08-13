Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hans Isaacson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sit and ponder.
Related tags
human
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
bench
she
Summer Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
ground
rings
her
outside
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
braids
People Images & Pictures
table
outdoors
shoes
sneakers
pink shoes
Public domain images
Related collections
women
3,193 photos
· Curated by Render Viuw
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
Tales in the Park
217 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
park
human
clothing
Benched
196 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
benched
human
clothing