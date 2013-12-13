Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vadim Sherbakov
@madebyvadim
Download free
Published on
December 14, 2013
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Setting
21 photos
· Curated by Swapnaneel Nath
setting
building
outdoor
castle
3 photos
· Curated by EMMANUEL IKE
castle
building
university
College
12 photos
· Curated by Issata Oluwadare
college
university
school
Related tags
architecture
building
castle
palace
mansion
universities
uni
boarding school
gothic
university
england
corpus christi college, cambridge
House Images
housing
chateau
old
historic
landmark
yard
HD Green Wallpapers
Free images