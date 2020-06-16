Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Fernando Santander
@pucelano
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Valladolid, Spain
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Plaza del Viejo Coso (Old bullring converted in a building)
Related tags
valladolid
spain
bullring
HD Brick Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
asphalt
tarmac
walkway
path
building
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
high rise
apartment building
road
campus
pavement
sidewalk
Free stock photos
Related collections
Humanity
112 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
food & drinks
563 photos
· Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Urban
70 photos
· Curated by Andy McGuinness
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers