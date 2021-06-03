Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raychel Sanner
@raychelsnr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico.
Related tags
williams lake trail
taos ski valley
alpine forest
national forest
fallen tree
Tree Images & Pictures
new mexico
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
root
Free images
Related collections
Climate Impacts
99 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Pet Lovers
40 photos
· Curated by Alfredo Paterno
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Wild
534 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant