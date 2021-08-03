Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Calgary, Alberta
Related tags
calgary
alberta
squirrel
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
black squirrel
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos
· Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor
Architectural lines
992 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architectural
line
building
hands
265 photos
· Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring