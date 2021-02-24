Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bianca Ackermann
@biancablah
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
tulip
sprout
bud
Free images
Related collections
Creativity
60 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Summertime
146 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora