The St. John's Building in Central District of Hong Kong. Located between Cotton Tree Drive and Garden Road, the Garden Road Peak Tram Terminus is on its ground floor which is now under renovation. The 22 storey building won the Silver Medal of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects in 1983. The renowned Mid-levels is in the background. On the hillside of Victoria Peak, it was one of the earliest developed residential areas. The Governor House is also located in this area. This area is a mixture of residential, historical, political, military, religious, community, and recreational facilities.