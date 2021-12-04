Go to Cheung Yin's profile
St. John's Building and The Mid-levels, Central District, Hong Kong Island, 香港花園道聖約翰大廈及中半山區
The St. John's Building in Central District of Hong Kong. Located between Cotton Tree Drive and Garden Road, the Garden Road Peak Tram Terminus is on its ground floor which is now under renovation. The 22 storey building won the Silver Medal of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects in 1983. The renowned Mid-levels is in the background. On the hillside of Victoria Peak, it was one of the earliest developed residential areas. The Governor House is also located in this area. This area is a mixture of residential, historical, political, military, religious, community, and recreational facilities.

st. john's building and the mid-levels
central district
hong kong island
香港花園道聖約翰大廈及中半山區
HD City Wallpapers
high rise
urban
聖約翰大廈
香港中半山
港島半山區
mid-levels in hong kong
city scenery
peak tram
transportation
iconic building
early colonial development of hong kong
historical places
touristic spots
touristic place
tourist attraction
