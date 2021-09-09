Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ariungoo Batzorig
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pollution
waste
footprintofhuman
wastedwaterandland
plasticwaste
HD Blue Wallpapers
bag
plastic
plastic bag
trash
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Double Exposures
212 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man