Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MChe Lee
@mclee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
Fruits Images & Pictures
persimmon
Free images
Related collections
Easter
47 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg
PINKS, PURPLES, AND ALL THE HUES IN BETWEEN
814 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers