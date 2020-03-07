Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 7, 2020
SONY, NEX-6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterfly Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
Public domain images
Related collections
Butterfly
112 photos · Curated by Ania Archer
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Insects
566 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant