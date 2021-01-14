Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marco De Hevia
@mdehevia
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rice farmer, Bali.
Related tags
bali
indonesia
HD Grey Wallpapers
grassland
field
outdoors
Nature Images
mound
countryside
slope
People Images & Pictures
human
land
Free images
Related collections
All the Colour
228 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
Urban
70 photos
· Curated by Andy McGuinness
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Summer
2,064 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images