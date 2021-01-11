Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tuyen Vo
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
potted plant
plant
vase
jar
pottery
People Images & Pictures
human
symbol
planter
sign
herbs
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter
105 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Street style
121 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human