Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laura Kessler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roy Lake, MN, USA
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fishing off of a dock in Nisswa, MN.
Related tags
roy lake
mn
usa
lake
nisswa
sunet
minnesota
fishing
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Nature Images
dock
port
pier
Backgrounds
Related collections
Blank Walls
560 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Animal Magnetism
250 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Eye Images