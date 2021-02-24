Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
MChe Lee
@mclee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vegetation
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
land
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
mammal
Lion Images
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
grove
Jungle Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
reptile
Dinosaur Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Computer
39 photos · Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office
books, libraries, paper
220 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
Nature
63 photos · Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock