Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Vilches
@circvs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
knit
knitting
hands
ring
People Images & Pictures
human
hand
manicure
nail
finger
Free stock photos
Related collections
Abstract Architecture
175 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers