Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Fernández Salas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jesuralem - Palestine
Related tags
temple mount
the rock
jerusalen
temple
palestine
palestina
israel
jerusalem
human
People Images & Pictures
footwear
shoe
apparel
clothing
bread
Food Images & Pictures
burger
shop
market
Free pictures
Related collections
Express It
171 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state
color and form
98 photos
· Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Life's a Party
1,008 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
silhouette