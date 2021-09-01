Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sean Williams
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
United Kingdom
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
From the couple's shoot of a traditional Indian Wedding.
Related tags
united kingdom
Wedding Backgrounds
married couple
indian wedding photography
couples
marriage
indian wedding
married
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
robe
female
gown
face
wedding gown
bride
Women Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Technology
105 photos
· Curated by David Busto
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
Anxiety
189 photos
· Curated by Katie Woelz
anxiety
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images