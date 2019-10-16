The Puente Nuevo (Spanish pronunciation: [ˈpwente ˈnweβo], "New Bridge") is the newest and largest of three bridges that span the 120-metre-deep (390 ft) chasm that carries the Guadalevín River and divides the city of Ronda, in southern Spain. The architect was José Martin de Aldehuela, who died in Málaga in 1802. The chief builder was Juan Antonio Díaz Machuca. The construction of the newest bridge (the one that stands today) was started in 1759 and took 34 years to build.[1] There is a chamber above the central arch that was used for a variety of purposes, including as a prison. During the