Go to mostafa meraji's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete cross statue during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Yerevan, Armenia
Published on LG Mobile, LG-H818
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Travel to Yerevan from the perspective of my mobile phone!

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

yerevan
armenia
sculpture
public art
urban design
holy
Travel Images
Religious
high quality
free download
statue
urban
urbanism
beautiful city
mostafa meraji
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
crucifix
Backgrounds

Related collections

culture trip: europe
45 photos · Curated by Jane Woe
europe
building
architecture
Magic_Mirror_vertical
2,007 photos · Curated by Nguyen The Hung
japan
kyoto
architecture
LG Photography
59 photos · Curated by mostafa meraji
lg photography
tbilisi
mostafa meraji
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking