Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rumman Amin
@rumanamin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Port Louis, Mauritius
Published
on
February 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
port louis
mauritius
mosque
history
architecture
chandelier
indoors
corridor
aisle
floor
rug
interior design
mansion
building
housing
House Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Building
9 photos
· Curated by Yenni Rulita Ginting
building
architecture
urban
Places
543 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Phillips
place
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
B Shaffer
25 photos
· Curated by menucha belkin
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
human