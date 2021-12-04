Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hello I'm Nik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Elf on a shelf, wearing a snazzy dressing gown
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Toys Pictures
elf on the shelf
elf on a shelf
xmas
Christmas Images
doll
Toys Pictures
elf
human
People Images & Pictures
figurine
clothing
apparel
Free pictures
Related collections
STREET STYLE
317 photos · Curated by Chloe Stephens
style
street
People Images & Pictures
Family
17 photos · Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
blog
hands
171 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures