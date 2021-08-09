Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vadym
@devule
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Bokeh
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bokeh
plant
Flower Images
blossom
dahlia
asteraceae
aster
Grass Backgrounds
petal
vegetation
daisy
daisies
Creative Commons images
Related collections
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
172 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Into The Wilderness
153 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
bright & foodie
212 photos
· Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant