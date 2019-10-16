Go to Ridham Parikh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white waterlily flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The Natural Beaut.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Flower Images
blossom
lily
pond lily
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Nature
54 photos · Curated by Ridham Parikh
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
Flora
36 photos · Curated by Huong Duong
flora
plant
Flower Images
Flowers
84 photos · Curated by Shaz
Flower Images
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking