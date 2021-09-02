Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arushi Kavdia
@aashiii_15
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alsigarh, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
udaipur
alsigarh
rajasthan
india
gray clouds
beautiful mountains
lake
nature images
mounatins
nature landscape
resevoir
HD Wallpapers
dam
greenery
sunny day
udaipurite
Nature Images
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
222 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
Sunglasses 🕶
122 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sunglass
human
People Images & Pictures
Built Environment
49 photos
· Curated by Jethro Lawrence
building
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers