Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Taylor Wright
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Escondido, CA, USA
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful bird spotted by Escondido falls near LA
Related tags
escondido
ca
usa
Birds Images
Tree Images & Pictures
escondido falls
California Pictures
hike
Desert Images
Animals Images & Pictures
jay
plant
blue jay
tree trunk
finch
silhouette
Public domain images
Related collections
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
251 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant
TRAVEL
89 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Portraotic
167 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human