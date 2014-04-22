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Danka & Peter
dankapeter
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curved dirt road
Winding forest road
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
man
winter
green
autumn
road
trees
wood
grey
stone
path
trail
wild
dead
dirt road
made
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