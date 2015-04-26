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Lucas Alexander
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cupcakes on white metal cupcake stand
Sweet treats and sweet scent
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
food
party
cake
bouquet
tea
table
celebration
dessert
candy
cookies
sweet
buffet
stack
ornament
biscuit
teacup
ornaments
sophisticated
Historical images
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